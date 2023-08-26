Cypher case: FIA grills PTI chairman in Attock jail

ATTOCK: Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) grilled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister in Cypher case in Attock jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI chief has been officially included in the FIA investigation in cypher case. The FIA team headed by Deputy Director Ayaz grilled PTI chief in Attock jail for one hour.

Earlier, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, for ‘deliberately missing a copy of the diplomatic cypher’, has come to light.

The first information report (FIR) – a copy of which is available with ARY News – was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

PTI chief, who had earlier been “missing” since last month, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

The PTI Chairman was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.