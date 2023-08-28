Cypher case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi handed over to FIA

ISLAMABAD: The court on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for two days in the Cypher case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the special court, operating under the Official Secrets Act, conducted the hearing of the Cypher case, with Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Muhammad Zul-Qarnain presiding over the proceedings.

After the completion of the three-day physical remand, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was presented before the court, accompanied by FIA special prosecutor Zuafar Naqvi and PTI lawyers Babar Awan and Shaheen Shafi.

In court, the FIA requested an additional five-day physical remand for Shah Mahmood Qureshi, upon which the special court reserved its decision.

Later on the Special Court extended Shah Mahmood physical remand for another two days in the Cypher case, and under the Official Secrets Act, Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zul-Qarnain handed him over to the FIA for two days of physical remand.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief and vice chairman was booked for ‘deliberately missing a copy of the diplomatic cypher’.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of Home Secretary.