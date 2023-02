ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday fixed the in-chamber hearing of appeals seeking a high-powered probe into the alleged cypher conspiracy against Imran Khan’s government, ARY News reported.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear the appeals in his chamber on February 22.

Last month, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood rescued himself from hearing the petitions challenging the Registrar’s Office objections and they were returned to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

