D-Chowk Islamabad closed for traffic due to protest

ISLAMABAD: The D-Chowk Islamabad has been closed for traffic by the police due to the protest of government officers, demanding increments in salaries and medical allowances, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A large number of government employees came on the roads to protest against the incumbent government over skyrocketing inflation.

The protesting government employees are associated with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), paramedical staff, education and the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA).

The protestors chanted slogans against the government and inflation. The protestors demanded the government increase their salaries and medical allowances citing the skyrocketing inflation.

Moreover, they demanded to make the contract-based employees be permanent.

Heavy contingents of police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were deployed at the D-Chowk and the roads were closed to traffic.

Islamabad police issued a traffic advisory stating, “Due to protest, diversions placed for both sides of traffic from China Chowk to Express Chowk at Jinnah Avenue and from Nazimuddin Cross to Geo Chowk at Atatürk Avenue. Alternatively, A.K. Fazlulhaq Road and Nazimuddin Road can be used.”

