D.G.Khan: 11 bandit gang members lay down arms to police

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Eleven members of a gang of bandits laid down arms to police, D.G.Khan’s district police chief said on Wednesday.

“The surrendering criminals of Muaaviya Chakrani gang were wanted to police in murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and dacoity cases,” DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Sadiq Baloch told media.

D.C. Usman Khalid has said that the bandit gang has surrendered to the law along with their weapons. “The gang members will face the cases against them in courts of law,” district officer said.

The deputy commissioner also said that the government will help the surrendering gang members to become part of the national mainstream.

A notorious and most wanted bandit with bounty on his head surrendered in April to law in Sadiqabad.

DPO Sadiqabad, Irfan Ali Sammo told the media that notorious bandit Ahmed Bakhrani has laid down arms. “He was carrying Rs 10 million bounty on his head, announced by the government of Punjab”, police officer said.

DPO Sadiqabad said that 24 dangerous outlaws with head money, have surrendered so far.

Punjab and Sindh police departments and other law enforcement agencies have continued the law enforcement drive in katcha area, a lawless terrain and hotbed of criminal activities.

Several bandits wanted to Ghotki, Kashmore and Rahim Yar Khan districts have surrendered during the operation.