Prosecutors have released a new court filing outlining serious allegations against D4vd in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, offering the most detailed account yet of their case as legal proceedings continue.

In the document, prosecutors allege that the singer, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, fatally stabbed the teenager in an effort to prevent her from disclosing what they describe as an abusive relationship. According to the filing, Burke met Celeste when she was 11 and later began a sexual relationship with her when she was 13, while he was an adult.

Prosecutors claim that tensions escalated in the months leading up to her death, citing messages from April 2025 that they say show the teen threatening to reveal “damaging information” about their relationship. The filing alleges that shortly after she arrived at his home, Burke attacked her and left her to die.

“Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out,” the document alleges.

Burke has pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys maintain his innocence. His legal team previously sought to block the release of the prosecution’s brief, but a judge denied that request, making the details public.

Authorities say the teen’s remains were discovered in September 2025 in the trunk of a vehicle registered to Burke that had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills. Investigators allege he was the last known person to have driven the car.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner determined that the cause of death was multiple penetrating injuries. Due to the condition of the remains, it initially took time to confirm the cause, officials said.

Prosecutors also allege that Burke possessed explicit images of the minor and maintained contact with her while she was reported missing. The filing claims he helped facilitate communication after her family attempted to limit it.

A hearing in the case has been postponed until late May to allow the defense additional time to review the evidence.

The case remains ongoing, and all allegations will ultimately be tested in court.