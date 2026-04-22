Singer D4vd has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, authorities in Los Angeles announced.

The artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested on April 16 and is being held without bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Four days later, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office formally charged him with first-degree murder, including special circumstances such as lying in wait, murder for financial gain and the killing of a potential witness.

Prosecutors allege that Burke killed Hernandez in April 2025 while he was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct involving the minor. District Attorney Nathan Hochman claimed the killing was carried out to protect the singer’s career. Authorities further allege that Hernandez’s body was later dismembered.

The case first came to light in September 2025, when Los Angeles police responded to reports of a foul odor coming from an impounded Tesla parked on North Mansfield Avenue. Officers discovered human remains in the trunk, which were later identified as Hernandez. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed her date of death as September 8, 2025, though the official cause of death has not been publicly released.

Investigators believe the body had been in the vehicle for several days before it was discovered. Hernandez, who had been reported missing in April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, was identified more than a week after the remains were found.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.