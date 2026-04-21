D4vd pleads not guilty in teen murder case, denied bail

D4vd has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl, as a Los Angeles court denied him bail at his arraignment.

The artist, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, appeared in court on April 20 after being formally charged by prosecutors over the killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. His legal team rejected the allegations, stating that evidence would show he was not responsible for her death.

A judge ordered that Burke remain in custody, while granting a request from his attorneys to schedule a preliminary hearing later this week.

Prosecutors allege that the teenager was last seen at Burke’s residence in April 2025 and was not heard from again. Her remains were discovered months later in the trunk of a vehicle registered to him after authorities responded to reports of a foul odor at an impound lot.

Officials have outlined a series of serious accusations in the case, including claims related to abuse and the concealment of the body. They also allege the killing was connected to an ongoing investigation at the time. The defense has strongly denied these claims.

Burke was arrested on April 16 at a home in the Hollywood Hills, where police took him into custody without incident.

If convicted, he could face life in prison or the death penalty, though prosecutors have not yet indicated whether they will pursue capital punishment.