Decomposed body found in singer D4vd's car identified

The decomposed body found in the trunk of American singer D4vd’s Tesla in Los Angeles has been identified as that of a missing teenager.

As reported by foreign media, the body found in an abandoned Tesla, registered under the name of singer David Anthony Burke, 20, known professionally as D4vd, has been identified as a 15-year-old girl, Celeste Rivas, who was reported missing in Lake Elsinore, California, confirmed the police.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office records, Rivas’ date of death has been listed as September 8, whereas the cause of death has been deferred.

“[At the time, investigators do] not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. “This, we do not have any suspect information at this time.”

For the unversed, the incident came to light last week, when police officers discovered the human remains in the trunk of a Tesla, registered to the name of the New York-born singer, when they responded to a call, complaining of foul odour coming from an impounded vehicle at the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue.

Authorities had confirmed that the dead body was placed inside a bag in the front trunk of the Tesla, which was registered to the ‘Romantic Homicide’ singer in Hempstead, Texas, but was impounded at the LA property for a few days before being discovered.