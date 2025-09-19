Singer D4vd case: Family of missing teen found in car speaks up

Family of the missing California teen, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, speaks up on her death, days after the decomposed body found in the trunk of American singer D4vd’s abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles was identified as hers.

For the unversed, police confirmed on Wednesday that the body found in an abandoned Tesla, registered under the name of singer David Anthony Burke, 20, known professionally as D4vd, last week, has been identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Lake Elsinore, California.

According to the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office records, obtained by a foreign publication, Hernandez’s date of death has been listed as September 8, whereas the cause of death has been deferred, due to her body being ‘severely decomposed’.