Singer D4vd case: Family of missing teen found in car speaks up
- By Web Desk -
- Sep 19, 2025 -
- 341 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
Family of the missing California teen, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, speaks up on her death, days after the decomposed body found in the trunk of American singer D4vd’s abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles was identified as hers.
For the unversed, police confirmed on Wednesday that the body found in an abandoned Tesla, registered under the name of singer David Anthony Burke, 20, known professionally as D4vd, last week, has been identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Lake Elsinore, California.
According to the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office records, obtained by a foreign publication, Hernandez’s date of death has been listed as September 8, whereas the cause of death has been deferred, due to her body being ‘severely decomposed’.
Following the confirmation that the human remains found in the LA impound Tesla of D4vd are of Hernandez, her family has now shared a statement on her death. “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week; her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss,” read the statement shared on her GoFundMe page.
Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip
Remembering Hernandez as ‘beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend’, the family sought ‘help to lay her body to rest’.
For the unversed, the incident came to light last week, when police officers discovered the human remains in the trunk of a Tesla, registered to the name of the New York-born singer, when they responded to a call, complaining of foul odour coming from an impounded vehicle at the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue.
Authorities had confirmed that the dead body was placed inside a bag in the front trunk of the Tesla, which was registered to the ‘Romantic Homicide’ singer in Hempstead, Texas, but was impounded at the LA property for a few days before being discovered.
Moreover, an LAPD spokesperson shared that the investigators do not have any ‘information regarding the suspect as well as the mode or manner of death’ at the time.
Comments (0)