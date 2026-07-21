HOLLYWOOD: A judge is set to hear evidence against singer D4vd in connection with the alleged killing and dismemberment of a teenager before deciding whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

As per the court documents, the prosecutors alleged that 21-year-old singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, fatally stabbed teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez at his rented Hollywood Hills home before dismembering her body in the garage with chainsaws.

The four-day hearing will allow a judge to review the evidence in proceedings resembling a shortened trial.

Without a jury, Judge Charlaine Olmedo will determine if prosecutors have shown enough evidence to justify a trial.

The hearing will mark the first public presentation of evidence against Burke, who has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

D4vd’s lawyer remarks

His lawyer, Blair Berk, maintained he is not responsible for Rivas Hernandez’s death.

Held without bail since April, Burke is expected to attend the hearing in jail attire after the court rejected his request to wear civilian clothes.

Cameras are also banned from the proceedings.

Shortly after Burke’s arrest, prosecutors filed a court memo outlining the evidence they intended to present at the hearing, despite the defence’s unsuccessful bid to keep it sealed.

Prosecutors claims against D4vd

Prosecutors alleged Burke bought chainsaws used to dismember the victim, whose DNA was later found in his garage.

They claimed he kept her body in the trunk of his Tesla for months before it was discovered after the vehicle was towed.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed Burke was the last person to drive the car.

Investigators shared delays in witness cooperation and the final autopsy report postponed his arrest.

Prosecutors alleged Burke met Rivas Hernandez when she was 11, sexually abused her from age 13, and killed her after she threatened to report him.

They said that the pair exchanged sexual messages and spent extended time together, despite Burke allegedly denying knowing she was a minor.

Court filings also stated she was driven to his Hollywood home on April 23, 2025, where her phone went silent after arriving.