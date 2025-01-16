Low-cost brand will add more electric vehicles in future

Renault’s low-cost brand Dacia will add more electric vehicles in the future, starting with the next Sandero around the end of 2027, brand CEO Denis Le Vot said on Thursday.

Dacia currently offers only one all-electric model, the Spring, and the company hopes the brand’s affordable price positioning makes it a good competitor in the face of the looming Chinese offensive on the European market.

The small Sandero, for which a “full electric solution” will come, was the most sold car in Europe last year.

About Dacia

Dacia, a Romanian automaker, has been making waves in the European automotive market since its inception in 1966. Originally a state-owned enterprise, Dacia was acquired by Renault in 1999, marking the beginning of a new era for the company. With a focus on producing affordable, reliable, and fuel-efficient vehicles, Dacia has established itself as a major player in the budget-friendly car segment.

Dacia’s model lineup has undergone significant transformations over the years, with popular models like the Dacia Sandero, Dacia Duster, and Dacia Logan becoming household names in Europe. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has enabled it to expand its presence beyond Romania, with a strong foothold in countries like France, Germany, and the UK.

Today, Dacia is renowned for its no-frills approach to car manufacturing, offering customers exceptional value for money without compromising on quality or performance. With a growing global presence and a loyal customer base, Dacia continues to defy conventions in the automotive industry, making it an exciting brand to watch in the years to come.