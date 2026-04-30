Dacoit Saleem Jan Mirani killed in Kandhkot police encounter

Kashmore: A wanted dacoit was killed in a police encounter near Degree College in Kandhkot city, District Kashmore, Sindh, on Thursday, police said.

The encounter took place after police received information about a robbery near Degree College within the jurisdiction of A-Section Police Station, Kandhkot. In response, Kandhkot police, along with federal civil intelligence and other security agencies, launched a joint operation.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore, Muhammad Murad Ghanghro, armed suspects opened fire on police. During the exchange of gunfire, one dacoit, identified as Saleem Jan Mirani, was killed, while his accomplices managed to escape.

Police stated that the suspect was involved in multiple serious crimes, including attempted murder, previous police encounters, extortion, robbery, looting traders, and kidnapping for ransom.

He was considered a symbol of fear in the area and had a criminal record.

A pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

SSP Kashmore praised the performance of the police team, particularly the Madadgar police unit, and announced a cash reward for their successful operation.

Read More: Notorious robber Fareed Mirani, accomplice killed in Kashmore encounter

A day earlier, two highly wanted dacoits were also killed in a separate police encounter near Kashmore.

The operation was carried out on the directives of SSP Kashmore, Muhammad Murad Ghanghro, after intelligence reports indicated that armed suspects were present in the area with the intention of committing a robbery.

Police said that when the team reached the Line Purani area, the suspects opened fire, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire. Both suspects were killed on the spot in retaliatory firing.