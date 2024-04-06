Dacoits attack police picket, snatch weapons, cash in Khairpur

KHARIPUR: In a shocking incident, a group of dacoits attacked a police picket in Khairpur and deprived policemen of their valuables including weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, dacoits attacked a police picket near Pir Jo Goth in Sindh’s Khairpur district and took the cops hostage and tortured a cop over resistance.

The cops took away weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles and fled the scene safely.

After getting information about the attack, SHO Pir Jo Goth sent a contingent of police for the arrest of dacoits.

The law and order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area is worsening with every passing day as the dacoits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police ‘failed’ to maintain law and order situation.

Read more: Five policemen injured in Shikarpur dacoits attack

On October 11, last year, five policemen including Station Head Officer (SHO) Mehboob Brohi, Head Muhrar, Naseem, Constable, Jan Muhammad, Constable, Ayaz and Muhammad Ali, the son of SHO, were abducted along with weapons by bandits in the Kot Shahu area.

The abductees were recovered in a joint operation of police and Rangers in Abdul Haq Badani village located in Khanpur Tehsil of Shikarpur.