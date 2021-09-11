Dacoits in Karachi using children as shields during snatching bids

KARACHI: Dacoits in Karachi have started using children as shields during robbery bids, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In one such incident caught on the CCTV camera in the city’s North Karachi area, two dacoits can be seeing looting a citizen along with a child. The video of the incident has done viral on social media platforms.

The resident was looted outside his house in North Karachi’s Sector 11-A.

Earlier this year, three dacoits were arrested and four managed to flee from the crime scene after an exchange of fire with a raiding police team in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Sajid Amir Sadozai had told media that a dacoits’ gang entered a bungalow in the Gulistan-e-Johar area and a police team rushed to the crime after getting information.

After an exchange of fire, three dacoits were held and four managed to flee, said SSP Sadozai, adding that the arrested dacoits are members of ‘Civic Gang’.