WATCH: Dacoits threatening Ghotki police, video goes viral

GHOTKI: In an unusual development, a video of dacoits threatening Ghotki police has gone viral on social media, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a video, the dacoits can be seen threatening police and the bridge contractor in favour of their demands along with the modern weapons.

The dacoits have threatened the police, the administration and the bridge contractor to hire their tribesmen and comrades for the construction of the bridge in their area.

The video has gone viral on various forms of social media.

The dacoits have urged the Ghotki police to remove their names from the cases as they have no issues with the police force but vowed to retaliate if police continue to harass them.

Upon being contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki Omar Tufail said that the viral video is of Jagirani and Sabzoi gang of Kandhkot, there is complete law and order in the Ghotki district. He said Ghotki is safe from dacoits and the contractor of the bridge has not to worry about anything.

