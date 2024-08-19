Dadu Canal breach: Irrigation deptt submits report to Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh’s irrigation department in a report on Monday informed the chief minister about fresh breach in eastern embankment of Dadu canal, ARY News reported.

“Continuous rainfall last night caused breach in eastern embankment of Dadu Canal,” according to the report submitted by the secretary irrigation to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“Irrigation department has closed Dadu Canal and submitted its report over breaches in Dadu canal and Main Nara Valley Drain (MNV) near Naudero,” report read.

“Breaches at two spots in the canal were filled earlier, the rain spell caused third breach in canal at RD 604,” according to report.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the irrigation authorities to plug the breach and keep strict vigilance on canal embankments and dykes.