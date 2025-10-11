Dadu court concludes testimonies in Mehar triple murder case

DADU: The trial court on Saturday completed statements of witnesses in Mehar triple murder case in which two PPP MPAs have been nominated among eight accused.

The defence witnesses of two accused MPAs of Sindh Assembly, Sardar Ahmed Chandio and Burhan Chandio also testified in the Ist Additional Sessions Judge’s court in Dadu.

Those testified also included Ghulam Rasool Chandio MNA. The trial court adjourned further hearing of the case until October 25.

Complainant Umme Rubab Chandio’s father, grandfather and uncle were killed in the year 2018 triple murder case in Mehar.

The nominated accused had pleaded not guilty after charges framed against them.

It is to be mentioned here that complainant Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Qabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the jurisdiction of Faridabad police station in Mehar.