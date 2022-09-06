Dadu flooding: Floodwater develops breach in MNV Drain

DADU: Floodwater pressure at the Main Nara Valley (MNV) Drain has resulted in a breach at RD-16, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The breach water gushing towards various villages. The native village of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Wahar, is also expected to be affected by the floodwater from MNV drain.

The water of the breach is expected to affect five union councils of the area, officials said.

People saved two motorcycle riding policemen swept away by the floodwater with their bike.

Local people and authorities are struggling to contain floodwater as water level still surging, posing serious threat to Dadu, Mehar and Johi towns.

Floodwater has risen to dangerously high levels, exerting pressure at protective embankments.

The water level also surged at the Main Nara Valley (MNV) Drain and a leak has been reported at a protective dyke near Chhandan Mori.

Local residents working without break to contain the floodwater while also asking fellow citizens of Dadu to come forward and join hands to save the city from drowning.

People at Johi town also working hard to strengthen Ring Bund and save it from the advancing floodwater. Local citizens as well as policemen carrying bags filled with soil to strengthen the protective dyke.

Despite a breach made in Manchhar Lake on Sunday, water levels in the country’s largest freshwater lake remain at danger level on Monday with the local authorities preparing to make two more breaches to the embankment to reduce water pressure.

A dyke of Manchhar was breached on Sunday in order to save densely populated areas of Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad from being flooded.

Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fariduddin Mustafa on Monday hinted at more breaches in the lake as the water level has yet to recede due to the continuous deluge from Balochistan.

The Jamshoro deputy commissioner has appealed to local people to evacuate the areas that are likely to be affected in the wake of more cuts to the freshwater lake.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said about 100,000 people would be displaced by the rupture of Manchhar Lake, but that more populated areas would be prevented from flooding.

