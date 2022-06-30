Dadu: Man remanded into police custody for hunting rare deer

DADU: Two people have been remanded into police custody for hunting a rare-breed deer in Sindh’s district of Dadu, ARY News reported.

As per details, a man namely Bashir Leghari allegedly hunted a rare-breed deer in Dadu’s Karokot area. The man was produced by police in a local court of Johi.

The court granted two-day remand of the accused and handed him over to the wildlife police.

کاچھو، غیرقانونی شکار میں ملوث اہلکار گرفتار۔

سندھ وائیلڈلائیلف پروٹیکشن پولیس دادو نےجنگلی حیات قوانین کےمطابق کرمنل کیس رجسٹر کرکےڈسٹرکٹ اینڈ سیشنس جج دادو کی عدالت میں پیش کیا۔

ایس ایس پی دادو عرفان سموں نے ملزم کوگرفتار کرانےمیں لیڈنگ رول ادا کیا،انکو خراج تحسین پیش کرتے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/xV5yjb2xSF — SindhWildlife (@sindhwildlife) June 30, 2022

Some days back a video of hunting two rare breed deer went viral on social media.

According to details, two rare breed deer were killed by a man who is said to be a resident of Karachi. Wildlife officials say the victim was identified as Ansaruddin, a Karachi resident.

The wildlife department said the shooter’s statement would be recorded and the video would be forensic.

