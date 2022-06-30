Thursday, June 30, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Dadu: Man remanded into police custody for hunting rare deer

test

DADU: Two people have been remanded into police custody for hunting a rare-breed deer in Sindh’s district of Dadu, ARY News reported. 

As per details, a man namely Bashir Leghari allegedly hunted a rare-breed deer in Dadu’s Karokot area. The man was produced by police in a local court of Johi.

The court granted two-day remand of the accused and handed him over to the wildlife police.

Read more: Six wildlife officers suspended over illegal deer hunting

Some days back a video of hunting two rare breed deer went viral on social media.

According to details, two rare breed deer were killed by a man who is said to be a resident of Karachi. Wildlife officials say the victim was identified as Ansaruddin, a Karachi resident.

The wildlife department said the shooter’s statement would be recorded and the video would be forensic.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.