Dadu: Three people shot dead in firing on Mehar court premises

DADU: Three under-trial prisoners were shot dead and a policeman got injured when unidentified armed men opened fire on Mehar court premises on Friday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to the police, the firing incident took place during the hearing of a case. The gunmen entered the court premises and targeted the prisoners, who were produced for the hearing.

In the indiscriminate fire, three prisoners were shot dead, while a cop sustained bullet injuries. The identity of the dead could not be ascertained as per the initial report.

Also read: Police brutality: Man killed in custody despite release orders from court

Earlier in Lahore, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.