DADU: Ume Rubab Chandio, who has led a high-profile struggle for justice following the murder of her father, grandfather, and uncle, has written a letter to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Larkana Range. In the letter, she accused the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kambar Shahdadkot and local law enforcement of providing complete backing to the accused, ARY News reported.

In her written complaint, Chandio alleged that the SSP is actively patronizing the culprits.

She further stated that the accused recently attacked farmers who support her, opening fire and damaging machinery.

According to Chandio, evidence of the May 8 attack, including facts and call recordings, has already been shared on social media.

She further informed the DIG that instead of taking action against the attackers, the police lodged a “concocted and false” FIR against the farmers.

She demanded the immediate withdrawal of the fabricated charges and called for strict action against police officers siding with the criminals.

Ume Rubab also highlighted that the accused have been issuing repeated death threats over the phone since their release on court orders.

Terming the registration of the FIR against her supporters as a “sheer injustice,” she urged the DIG to conduct an impartial inquiry into the events of May 8.

Earlier, Lawyer Umme Rubab Chandio had vowed to challenge the verdict in the Mehar triple murder case at the Sindh High Court (SHC).

A model criminal court acquitted all eight accused in the killing of Chandio’s family, after an eight-year-long legal battle.

Speaking to the media, Umme Rubab appeared determined and resolute. She said she will appeal the verdict in higher courts, refusing to bow down to what she called injustice.

Regretting the court’s decision, she said, “Sindh’s Sardars have a licence to kill anyone, anytime, and in any manner who oppose the chieftain system, without accountability. There is no one to question them.”

She warned that the verdict’s implications extend beyond her family, affecting oppressed communities across the province. “I am resilient,” she said. “This has strengthened my resolve. I will prevail.”

Umme Rubab added, “I will take this legal battle to the High Court and the Supreme Court, and I am fully optimistic that justice will be served. While this is the state court’s decision, I have already won the case in the court of the people.”

The court acquitted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Sardar Ahmed Chandio, his brother Burhan Khan Chandio, former SHO Karim Chandio, and Sattar Chandio, Ali Gohar Chandio, Murtaza Chandio, Sikandar Chandio, and Zulfiqar Chandio.

Strict security measures were in place in and around the court during the verdict announcement.

The gruesome incident occurred in Mehar, Sindh, on January 17, 2018, when armed men attacked a house and killed Chandio’s father, grandfather, and uncle. Those killed included Raees Karamullah Chandio, then chairman of Baldia Union Council in Mehar taluka, and his two sons, Mukhtiar Chandio, a member of the district council, and another son associated with the Tumandar Council.

According to the family, the attack was allegedly carried out at the behest of Sardar Ahmed Chandio, a tribal chieftain in Mehar, and his younger brother Burhan Chandio, who was serving as an aide to the Sindh chief minister at the time.

Umme Rubab had been pursuing justice for her slain family members on her own, despite reportedly receiving death threats.

The case attracted nationwide attention in 2021 when a video of a barefoot Umme Rubab walking out of a courtroom went viral on social media. At the time, she accused the Sindh government of protecting those responsible for her family’s killings.