Daesh militants involved in Pakistani embassy attack killed: Afghan spokesperson

KABUL: Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday that Daesh militants involved in the attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul have been killed in an operation.

On December 2, the Pakistani embassy came under attack in Kabul with Chargé d’Affaires (CdA) to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani targeted. The gun attack was carried out at a time when Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was walking in the garden of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul.

In a statement issued today, TTA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Afghan security forces carried out operations in Kabul against a network of the Islamic State group or Daesh who were involved in attacks on the Pakistani embassy and on a hotel where Chinese nationals were staying.

China had asked its nationals to leave Afghanistan after five Chinese were injured in the attack on December 12.

He said that a similar operation was also conducted against Daesh in the Western Nimroz province.

Eight Daesh members were killed in the operations on Wednesday, he stated, adding that several foreigners were among those killed.

Many small arms, hand grenades, mines, vests and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

Mujahid went on to say that the killed terrorists had planned more attacks on key targets.

