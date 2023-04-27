‘Dahaad’ teaser shows Sonakshi Sinha as tough cop

Amazon Prime released the teaser of its web show ‘Dahaad (Roar)’ starring the Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha.
Sonakshi Sinha plays tough cop Anjali Bhaati in ‘Dahaad‘. Her character investigates a series of deaths where women are found dead in public bathrooms.
The death first appears as suicide. But she realizes she is dealing with a serial killer as the investigation progresses.
27 victims, 1 relentless cop. let the hunt begin.#DahaadOnPrime, Trailer out on May 3.#SonakshiSinha @MrVijayVarma @gulshandevaiah @s0humshah @kagtireema @ruchikaoberoi @ritesh_sid #ZoyaAkhtar @FarOutAkhtar @sumitaroraa #RiteshShah @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms @zoamorani pic.twitter.com/6EZ7J7vkDa
— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 26, 2023
Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, the cast includes Hemang Vyas, Nirmal Chiraniyan, Rajeev Ankit, Prashansa Sharma, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Yogi Singha, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Abhishek Bhalerao, Vijay Kumar Dogra and Waris Ahmed Zaidi.
#Dahaad premieres 12th May on Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/Gs7oAHWNj5
— 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗺𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘄𝘀𝗻𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 (@Filmynews11) April 20, 2023
Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi are the directors. The former has written the show with Zoya Akhtar, Sumit Arora, Chaitanya Chopra, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah and Ritesh Shah.
Reema Kagti along with couple Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar have produced the show with Sunitha Ram and Ritesh Sidhwani.
‘Dahaad‘ will stream on May 12, 2023.