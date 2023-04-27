‘Dahaad’ teaser shows Sonakshi Sinha as tough cop

Amazon Prime released the teaser of its web show ‘Dahaad (Roar)’ starring the Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha plays tough cop Anjali Bhaati in ‘Dahaad‘. Her character investigates a series of deaths where women are found dead in public bathrooms.

The death first appears as suicide. But she realizes she is dealing with a serial killer as the investigation progresses.

Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, the cast includes Hemang Vyas, Nirmal Chiraniyan, Rajeev Ankit, Prashansa Sharma, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Yogi Singha, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Abhishek Bhalerao, Vijay Kumar Dogra and Waris Ahmed Zaidi.

Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi are the directors. The former has written the show with Zoya Akhtar, Sumit Arora, Chaitanya Chopra, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah and Ritesh Shah.

Reema Kagti along with couple Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar have produced the show with Sunitha Ram and Ritesh Sidhwani.

‘Dahaad‘ will stream on May 12, 2023.

