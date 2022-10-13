Dahmer: Mother of serial killer’s victim blasts Netflix show

The mother of one of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims criticized the Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for its content.

Shirley Hughes, mother of Tony Hughes, said she could not understand how the producers take their names. She said it is difficult to talk about her son.

The 85-year-old is one of the increasing numbers of people hitting out at Netflix for creating the biography of the mass murderer and cannibal and how he used to escape from punishment.

Shirley Hughes was teaching a Bible class in Milwaukee when the murder happened. She has not talked much about her son in public.

She learned about her son’s grisly murder after her son’s severed head was found from the mass murderer’s house. The deceased was identified through dental records.

“It hurts,” Shirley Hughes told the wire service. “I shed tears. They’re not tears of sorrow, and it’s not disbelief in the Lord. The tears [are] tears of hurt because it hurts. It hurts real bad. But you have to trust and pray and just keep going day by day.”

Moreover, Eric Perry – a cousin of another Jeffrey Dahmer’s victim Errol Lindsey – said he came to know about the project on September 21. He added the show rubbed salt of the wounds of the affected families.

The character of Rita Isbell – the sister of Eric Perry and Errol Lindsey’s cousin – was shown calling Jeffrey Dahmer “satan” in courtroom scene. She stated that the project made her feel harsh and careless.

