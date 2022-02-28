Daily Mail submits response to defamation case by Shehbaz Sharif

London: British newspaper Daily Mail stands its ground in rebuttal to a defamation case registered against them by Shehbaz Sharif.

Daily Mail had published a piece of news regarding Shehbaz and his son-in-law’s properties.

According to details, the British newspaper has submitted a 49-page response to the defamation case.

According to sources, the rebuttal includes references to NAB cases registered against Shehbaz and his son-in-law in Pakistan. Details of their accounts have also been submitted, said sources.

The response also includes statements by the Shareef family’s employees, who allegedly deposited million of rupees in bank accounts in Dubai and Pakistan, say sources.

Reportedly, the British paper has claimed that Shehbaz and his son-in-law’s assets skyrocketed after he ascend to Chief Ministership. Ramzan sugar mill has also been mentioned in the response, the sources say.

“We had asked the Shareef family’s opinion before publishing the story” Daily Mail claims.

According to newspaper officials, David Rose talked to Salman Shehbaz twice, Maryam Aurangzeb and Azam Tarar were also contacted but they did not respond.

The Daily Mail also claimed that Ali Imran’s (Shehbaz’s son-in-law) assets have also seen a major climb after Shehbaz’s rise to power.

