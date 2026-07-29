Daily multivitamin use improves functional health in older adults

A new study suggests that a daily multivitamin may help older adults stay independent longer, making it easier to manage everyday tasks such as dressing, bathing, walking, and keeping up with household chores. Researchers found that even a simple supplement can produce a meaningful effect on daily life for people over 60.

The findings come from a large study led by researchers at Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia, who looked at data from more than 16,000 adults aged 60 and older taking part in the COSMOS study trial.

Participants were randomly given either a daily multivitamin, cocoa extract, both supplements, or a placebo.

After three years, people who took the multivitamin reported better functional health than those who received a placebo, based on their answers to a standard health questionnaire.

The biggest improvements were seen in physical abilities and overall health scores, including how much symptoms affected daily life and how active people could be.

Bayu B. Bekele, a PhD and postdoctoral fellow at Augusta University, stressed the possible benefits of multivitamins toward maintaining self-sufficiency among older adults.

“Multivitamin use benefiting heart health and overall physical function may help maintain the ability to carry out daily activities such as dressing, bathing, and walking. These benefits are especially relevant for individuals experiencing fatigue, shortness of breath, or swelling, which may limit daily functioning,” he explained.

Researchers also looked at cocoa extract, but found it did not make a difference for most people’s daily functioning. However, there was some benefit for those with congestive heart failure.

Professionals recommend that anyone considering new supplements should talk with their doctor first. Multivitamins might be a safe addition to a healthy routine, but they are not a substitute for good nutrition or regular exercise.

The research team plans to share these results at the upcoming American Society for Nutrition meeting in July 2026. Their work highlights how straightforward nutrition steps can help older adults maintain their quality of life as they age.