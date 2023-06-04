Dairy, cattle farmers protest against ‘entry tax on animals’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Dairy and cattle farmers have lodged their protests against the charging of entry tax on dairy animals in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The dairy and cattle farmers recorded their protest against the collection of ‘entry tax’ on dairy animals in the metropolis. The farmers’ association wrote a letter to the Sindh chief secretary over the issue.

It stated that Rs2,000 per animal is being charged by using the name of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Malir. The farmers termed the collection of entry tax on dairy animals as ‘extortion’ which is being charged at the entry and exit points of Cattle Colony.

They further stated that the tax collection has always been started 25 days before the Eid and local police is allegedly supervision the ‘extortion collection’. The farmers requested the Sindh government to take legal action against the elements.