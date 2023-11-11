Dairy farmers decide to hike milk prices

KARACHI: The Karachi Dairy Farmers Association has announced to hike milk prices in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Dairy Farmers Association increased the prices of milk saying that selling milk at the price fixed by Commissioner Karachi is not possible.

The association stated that the price of fodder remains uncontrolled meanwhile the commissioner Karachi said the production price is Rs 195 however the price was finalised at Rs 180.

Earlier, commissioner Karachi summoned a meeting of stakeholders to determine the new price of milk in the metropolis.

The government had fixed milk price at Rs180 per litre but the milk was sold at Rs220 to 230 per litre in different areas of the metropolis.

The retailers had earlier told the media that they have halved purchases from dairy farmers after a drop in sales due to skyrocketing inflation.

The Karachi Milk Retailers Welfare Association had announced to close the sale points across the metropolis for an indefinite period for demanding a price hike.