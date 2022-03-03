Karachi dairy farmers seek Fed help over viral disease in livestock

KARACHI: Karachi’s dairy farmers body has appealed for help to the federal government over spread of lumpy skin disease in the live stock, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association in a letter addressed to the prime minister has sought help from the federal government.

“There are around one million animals at cattle farms of Karachi and the skin disease has spread in cows and buffaloes,” the letter read.

Originally found in Africa, lumpy skin disease, a viral infection of cattle, has also spread to countries in the Middle East, Asia, and eastern Europe, experts said.

The dairy farmers have demanded an immediate intervention of the government to control the viral disease, which is also spreading in other districts.

The farmers have demanded closure of inter-provincial borders regarding animal transport to contain spread of the disease.

They have also demanded specialist advice and provision of medicines to cattle farmers to tackle the disease.

The Commissioner Karachi has also taken notice of reports of the spreading animal disease at cattle farms in the city and has sought a report from Deputy Commissioner Malir.

He directed that the matter should be inquired into in collaboration with the provincial livestock department.

The Commissioner was of the view that diseases in animals could affect milk supply to the city.

He also directed that the possible transmission of the disease from animals to humans should also be discussed with experts.

The lumpy skin disease is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever, nodules beneath the skin and can also lead to death, according to experts.

