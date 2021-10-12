Dairy farmers plead revision in milk price to Rs155 per liter

KARACHI: A premonition of imminent price hikes in dairy products will mean increased inflation and a cascading effect on the entire value chain including bakery and sweet shops, but this has not discouraged dairy farmers who say the real accounted for the price of per liter milk should be at least Rs155, ARY News reported.

The current market price of the most essential dairy item is around Rs130 a litre and that too is in violation of the price list issued by the Commissioner Karachi office.

Now the farmers say they have made an appeal to the livestock secretary to revise the price of milk to Rs155 so the losses incurred by farmers can be prevented.

We are absorbing the losses of millions daily, said dairy farmers association head Shakir Umar Gujjar in a video statement acquired by ARY News.

He said Commissioner Karachi should issue a notification to set the prices right.

Dollar crusade continues against weak rupee in interbank

Separately today on inflation and rupee devaluation,

The greenback surge against the local currency has continued in the interbank trade on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar hovers around the historic peak it covered earlier last week with current Rs171.7 standing.

The dollar value increased Rs0.34 against Pakistani rupee during the interbank trade today taking it close to Rs171.25 height it scaled the past week.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!