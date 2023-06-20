Dairy farmers to hike milk price to Rs280 per liter

The dairy farms association is likely to hike the milk price up to Rs280 per litre, ARY News reported.

As per details, the meeting between the administration and the dairy farm association to fix the milk price ended without any result.

The Commissioner did not participate in the meeting, however, the Additional Deputy Commissioner and the dairy farm association meeting could not finalize a solution.

The dairy farm association told the administration that the production price of milk is Rs 242 per litre. The dairy farmer pleads to increase the milk price up to Rs 280 per litre as the production cost has increased.

The Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has announced to unilaterally increase milk prices by Rs20 per litre.

According to the Dairy Farmers Association spokesperson, the hike in fuel fodder prices has compelled them to jack up the milk prices.

On February 10, the milk was sold at Rs190 in the metropolitan while the official rate was fixed at Rs180. After the increase, the per litre price of milk soared to Rs210.

Recently, Commissioner Karachi ordered to carry out operations and seal dairy shops selling milk at higher prices.