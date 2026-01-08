Daisy Edgar-Jones, Robert Pattinson spotted filming ‘Here Comes The Flood’

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Robert Pattinson have been spotted on set for the first time as filming gets underway on their upcoming heist thriller Here Comes The Flood.

The actors were seen shooting scenes in Paterson, New Jersey on Wednesday, marking an early look at the much-anticipated Netflix project.

Daisy and Robert appeared to be having a tense conversation outside a supermarket, seemingly called Olden Ango, after nipping to the supermarket for groceries.

The actress wore a tan longline suede coat paired with wide-leg jeans and a long baby pink scarf, as well as white Converse trainers.

Meanwhile, Robert donned a white apron with a name tag saying ‘Noah’, over a red and white striped shirt and jeans, with a grey denim hooded jacket.

Robert joined the cast of upcoming Netflix movie in May last year, alongside Normal People breakout star Daisy and two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

Directed by The Constant Gardener’s Fernando Meirelles and written by Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s Simon Kinberg, the film tells a story of a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.

Here Comes the Flood is one of the Robert’s upcoming highly-anticipated movies as he is gearing up for three more blockbusters coming out this year, including rom-com The Drama opposite Zendaya, the hotly-anticipated Dune: Part Three, and Christopher Nolan’s epic, The Odyssey.