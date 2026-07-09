Dakota, Elle Fanning share special Emmy moment together

Dakota and Elle Fanning transformed the 2026 Emmy nominations into a genuine sister celebration, making it a wonderful morning for the Fanning family. Dakota Fanning posted a heartfelt homage on Instagram shortly after both celebrities received nominations, and fans cheered as loudly as Hollywood.

“What an unbelievable morning for my family,” she penned alongside a portrait of her younger sister, adding, “The pride I feel at watching my sister shine is hard to put into words, and I also could not be prouder to be partners with her in Lewellen Pictures.”

Dakota was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress for All Her Fault, while Elle was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Lewellen Pictures, their production firm, also had cause for celebration when Margo’s Got Money Troubles received one of its eight nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Reflecting on her own performance, Dakota Fanning remarked, “I hoped Jenny would be someone women could see themselves in and make them feel less alone.” She added, “I am so happy that audiences connected with her so deeply. I’m bursting with happiness. Thank you!!!!!”

The celebrations soon spread across the industry. In response, Elle added on a sweeter note, “I love my Cody,” while Michelle Pfeiffer posted, “So proud of you both,” and Jessica Alba wrote, “Congratulations on your nominations! So worthy in a lot of ways!”

Since founding Lewellen Pictures in 2021, the sisters have expanded their careers well beyond acting. “Our goal is to tell stories, through comedy and drama, which are authentic to the human experience,” they stated when first announcing the company.

The Emmy-nominated sisters will next appear together as siblings in The Nightingale, demonstrating that the Fanning family’s winning streak is far from over.