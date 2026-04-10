Dakota Fanning celebrates sister Elle’s 28th birthday with sweet note

Dakota Fanning is celebrating her younger sister Elle Fanning with a touching tribute that highlights their close bond.

On April 9, Dakota, 32, took to Instagram to mark Elle’s 28th birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo of the two posing together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026.

In the image, the sisters are seen embracing and smiling, showcasing their signature red carpet elegance.

“Will always be one of the first, and greatest loves of my life. Happy birthday @ellefanning,” Dakota wrote in the caption. She added a playful and affectionate note, thanking her sister for “sneaking B12 into the tea” she makes for her, before concluding, “I love you more than could be imagined.”

Elle responded in the comments with a series of heart emojis, keeping the exchange simple but heartfelt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning)

The birthday celebrations extended to Elle’s own social media, where she shared a throwback video from a surprise celebration on the set of her upcoming series Margo’s Got Money Troubles. In the clip, cast and crew can be seen singing “Happy Birthday” as Elle, holding a prop baby, is presented with a cake before blowing out the candles.

Elle Fanning’s upcoming slate remains packed, with roles in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and the 2027 adaptation of The Nightingale.