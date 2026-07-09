Dakota Fanning reacts to her and sister Elle’s Emmy nominations

Dakota Fanning is celebrating a milestone moment for her family after both she and her younger sister, Elle Fanning, earned nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, July 8, Dakota shared an emotional message alongside a portrait of the sisters, reflecting on their shared success as actresses and producers.

“What an unbelievable morning for my family,” she wrote. “The pride I feel at watching my sister shine is hard to put into words, and I also could not be prouder to be partners with her in Lewellen Pictures.”

Dakota also congratulated the cast and crew behind Margo’s Got Money Troubles, the Apple TV+ comedy produced through the sisters’ production company, Lewellen Pictures. The series received eight Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, while Elle earned a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Founded in 2021, Lewellen Pictures was created by the sisters to develop projects that explore authentic human experiences through both comedy and drama.

Dakota, meanwhile, received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her performance as Jenny in All Her Fault. In her post, she expressed gratitude that audiences connected with her character and said she hoped the role would help women feel less alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning)

“I am so happy that audiences connected with her so deeply,” she wrote. “I’m bursting with happiness. Thank you!!!!!”

The sisters’ achievement drew congratulations from several Hollywood stars. Michelle Pfeiffer, who stars in Margo’s Got Money Troubles, commented, “So proud of you both. Congratulations on your nominations.” Jessica Alba and Elizabeth Banks also shared celebratory messages, while Elle affectionately replied to her sister’s post with, “I love my Cody.”

Dakota and Elle have shared the screen before, most notably in the 2001 drama I Am Sam. They are set to reunite on screen once again in the upcoming adaptation of The Nightingale, where they will portray sisters navigating life in France during World War II.