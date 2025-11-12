Dakota Fanning reveals true feelings on sharing screen with sister Elle Fanning in 'The Nightingale'

Dakota Fanning has revealed her true feelings on sharing screen with her younger sister Elle Fanning for the first time in The Nightingale.

While the two have previously played younger and older versions of the same character in I Am Sam, they never had a scene shared a screen together in one scene.

During a recent interview with Byrdie for its holiday issue published Monday, November 10, the 31-year-old actor shared that she and younger sister Elle Fanning are slightly nervous about sharing scenes together.

“It’s the best to be able to come together now. We’re very excited about [The Nightingale]. A little nervous but excited,” Dakota added of the upcoming project.

Dakota went on to share that she and Elle no longer feel the need to distinguish themselves as individuals in their acting careers.

“For a while, [Elle and I] were very conscious of carving our own paths and being really selective about the things that we did together,” she shared.

The All Her Fault star further added, “We don’t feel that pressure anymore. We’ve established that we’re two different people with two different journeys.”

The Nightingale revolves around the story of two sisters in France during World War II as they cope with Nazi Germany’s occupation of the country. The Nightingale is set to release in theaters on February 12, 2027.