Dakota Johnson and Role Model go public with cozy NYC walk

Dakota Johnson is turning heads once again, this time for her blossoming romance with singer Role Model, as the pair were spotted sharing a cozy moment in New York City.

The actress, 36, and the 28-year-old musician were photographed walking arm in arm on April 22, appearing relaxed and affectionate as they strolled through the city.

Johnson kept her look effortlessly chic in a ruby red jacket, black jeans, and oval sunglasses, while Role Model opted for a laid-back ensemble featuring a brown leather jacket, gray sweater, and a baseball cap.

Their latest outing adds to growing speculation that the two are more than just casually seeing each other. Earlier this month, they were spotted kissing and holding hands in Los Angeles, followed by a coffee date just days later. The relationship has even received a subtle stamp of approval from Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith, who told photographers she thinks the singer is “fabulous.”

Sources close to the situation say Johnson is enjoying the connection but approaching it carefully after her high-profile split from Chris Martin.

The former couple ended their on-and-off relationship in 2025 after several years together. Insiders note that while Johnson “really likes” Role Model, she is taking things slow and focusing on what feels right.

The pair were first linked in December after being seen at a dinner outing, with sightings in January further fueling dating rumors.