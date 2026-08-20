Dakota Johnson and Role Model quietly split after several months of dating

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson and singer-songwriter Role Model (real name Tucker Pillsbury) have quietly ended their relationship after seven months together, according to multiple industry reports.

Sources close to the couple confirmed that the Materialists star, 36, and the “Look at That Woman” singer, 29, officially called it quits “a while ago,” maintaining privacy regarding the specific timeline and reason behind the breakup.

Inside Dakota Johnson and Tucker Pillsbury’s Whirlwind Romance

The former couple was first romantically linked in December 2025, following Johnson’s high-profile split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after eight years of on-and-off dating.

Key Milestones of Their Relationship Timeline:

December 2025: Sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a cozy, candlelit dinner date alongside friends in Los Angeles over the holidays.

January 2026: Reunited for a public night out in Beverly Hills and shared a kiss during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

April 2026: Sources reported the romance was growing serious, though Johnson emphasized taking things slow.

July 2026: Johnson made a surprise vocal cameo on Role Model’s single “Love I You” after visiting him in the recording studio.

Focus Shifts to Upcoming Film Releases

Neither representative for Johnson nor Pillsbury has issued a formal public statement regarding the split.

Following the quiet breakup, Johnson is focusing on her busy release schedule, featuring her upcoming romantic comedy-drama Materialists, while Role Model continues promoting his latest music releases and studio projects.