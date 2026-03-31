Dakota Johnson confesses about being rejected in audition

Dakota Johnson was rejected for “manners” during an audition.

During a recent interview with Hits Radio, Dakota Johnson opened up about a past audition in which she was not selected just because she greeted everyone in the room, as her action was misread.

She recalled, “I went into the room, and I shook everyone’s hand and introduced myself”.

The ‘Materialists’ star went on to say, “And then I did the scene, and I left. And the feedback I got was that because I had gone and introduced myself and shaken everyone’s hand, that I was, like, pompous, that I was schmoozing and full of myself.”

Dakota revealed that the feedback left her shocked and confused as she remarked, “I was like, what? I didn’t get the job because they said that I was being cocky.” But Dakota kept a positive attitude about the “pretty crazy” situation, noting that she “just had manners.”

The actress made an appearance on Hits Radio for the promotion of her new movie ‘Splitsville’, which was released in the US in September. Now it is all set to release in the UK.