Dakota Johnson: Fans in awe after spotting her with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson’s love life with Chris Martin has been private.

The famously low-key relationship rarely spotted any public displays of affection, mostly keeping their romance largely out of the spotlight.

However, this narrative and Johnson’s dating pattern took a dramatic turn as the actress was recently spotted sharing a playful public kiss with Role Model, which has sparked an online debate.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between her past and present, with many highlighting the stark difference in how openly the new couple expresses affection.

One user on X(formerly Twitter) joked, “Not them casually making out like we wouldn’t notice the paps Dakota finally got a man who doesn’t hide her in the fridge like Chris Martin did. Wholesome af tbh”.

Another slammed Coldplay lead singer as a “fridge guy,” noting that Johnson has moved on from him to a “whole Role Model who’s not afraid of PDA. Dakota said 2026 we’re doing it loud and proud I love this for her”.

A third added, “Dakota finally bagged a REAL Role Model who’s not afraid of PDA after all those years… actual couple goals, the rest of Hollywood could never”.

The commentary reflects a broader sentiment online, where fans appear to be celebrating what they see as a more open and expressive chapter in Johnson’s romantic life.