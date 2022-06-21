Dakota Johnson is ‘so excited’ for Marvel debut ‘Madame Web’; here’s why!

Hollywood starlet Dakota Johnson spoke about joining Marvel Universe with ‘Madame Web’ – a spinoff to popular ‘Spider-Man’.

Upon being asked about ‘Madame Web’ during a recent outing, Johnson remained tight-lipped about her character and plotline but expressed ‘excitement’ over joining the hyped Marvel Universe.

“I can tell you pretty much nothing that isn’t already on the internet. I’m so excited,” she told the media outlet. “It’s pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that’s not so known. There’s a lot of space to make her very cool.”

Furthermore, ‘The Social Network’ actor spilled that it has always been a dream to do a female-led action-packed movie.

She remarked, “It’s always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie. I always wanted to be like a female Indiana Jones. I really have always… I saw the new Top Gun, and it’s so good! It’s so good. There’s something about those movies, that’s just like, ‘Wow, a real human being can do that?'”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star came on board earlier this year to play the titular role in the first ‘Madame Web’ movie, which was announced by her on the photo and video sharing site, with a spider web emoji. Later she was joined with ‘Euphoria’ fame Sydney Sweeney, who was roped in to play a yet-to-be-revealed character.

Madame Web, which will be the first female superhero in Sony’s ‘Spider-Man Universe’, is reported to be helmed by S.J. Clarkson. Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, and Kerem Sanga have penned the script for the same.

