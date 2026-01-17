Dakota Johnson linked to new romance months after Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson continues to spark romance speculation following her split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 36, was recently spotted out for dinner in Los Angeles with singer-songwriter Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury.

According to footage shared by Deuxmoi, the rumoured couple were seen together on Wednesday, January 14, marking the second time in recent weeks that they have been photographed spending time together.

The latest outing follows a previous sighting over the holiday season. Photos published by TMZ showed Johnson and the Sally, When the Wine Runs Out singer dining together on December 29, adding fuel to rumors that the two may be more than just friends.

The romance rumors between the two come some seven months after Dakota Johnson and Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin broke up for good in June 2025, ending an eight-year on-off relationship that began in 2017.

According to sources, Johnson “has been slowly dating again and she’s happy” in the wake of her split from Martin.

“Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final,” the source said at that time.