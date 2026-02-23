Dakota Johnson regrets giving Chris Martin so many chances

Following her breakup with Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson is reportedly starting a new chapter in her love life. According to a close insider, the 36-year-old actress regrets giving the Coldplay singer so many chances over the years. Before ending their relationship last year, Johnson and Martin had been dating intermittently for eight years.

Now, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress is reportedly dating musician Tucker Pillsbury, who goes by the stage name Role Model. She is “having so much fun with this new guy,” according to a source who spoke to RadarOnline, and she feels happier than she has in a long time. Although she had previously stated that she was “finally done with their toxic back-and-forth,” friends were concerned that she might still have feelings for Martin.

“She’s told friends she can’t believe she stuck around so long after things went south and says she regrets giving it so many chances,” the source explained. The insider continued by saying that her relationship with Pillsbury has made her realize what she had been “missing out on.”

While the source shared that Dakota still has feelings for her ex-partner, she has no intention of reestablishing contact with him. The actress can now focus entirely on her new relationship, which has made it simpler for her to move on.