Dakota Johnson shares haircare secrets: maintaining those signature bangs

Dakota Johnson has shared insights into her distinctive haircare routine in a recent interview with Vogue Germany.

The 36-year-old actress known for her signature bands, emphasized her commitment to maintaining her look, which she has embraced since her childhood.

“I’ve had bangs since I was a kid”, Johnson stated, recalling how she first cut them herself at the age of 4. “I’ve had them my whole life, except for when I was about 10 to 14. I just feel like myself with bangs”.

While she acknowledges the upkeep involved, Johnson humourously noted, “Would I be happy not to have to trim them all the time? 100 percent. But I also always travel with scissors, and I love to drink a martini while trimming my own bangs”. She admitted that this combination has occasionally led to mishaps, though “not every time”.

In terms of styling, Johnson prefers a low-maintenance approach, allowing her hair to air dry and avoiding heavy products, although she does use a serum from Crown Affair. “Right now, it’s still a little damp, but I don’t do anything to it. When I’m filming, it’s different, of course”.

For her red carpet appearances, the Madame Web star collaborates with hairstylists Mark Townsend or George Northwood, who she says “take really good care of my hair”.

Johnson also discussed her hair’s health, attributing its rapid growth to her internal habits, “It’s super long, but my hair and nails grow fast. I think it just has to do with what you do internally. I eat very healthy, drink lots of water, and don’t do too much to my hair”, she concluded.