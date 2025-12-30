Dakota Johnson sparks romance rumors with musician after Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson is sparking romance rumors just seven months after her split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The 36-year-old actress spotted with musician Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury.

The pair could be seen enjoying a low-key dinner together over the holidays in the photos obtained by TMZ.

According to the sources, Dakota Johnson and the 28-year-old rapper appeared cozy as they sat next to each other, listening and engaging with friends at the crowded restaurant.

At one point, Johnson sipped on a cocktail while the musician joined the conversation during the outing which seemingly occurred shortly before Christmas.

The Going Out rapper was in a previous relationship with Emma Chamberlain until their breakup in 2023.

A tip sent to gossip site DeuxMoi claimed the duo had been seen at Vandell, a cocktail bar in Los Angeles. While the source noted it was difficult to determine the “vibes” between them, they added, “They were both beautiful in person.”

The sighting comes as Dakota Johnson has been slowly moving on following her split from Chris Martin since June, ending an eight-year relationship that included an engagement in 2020.

A source previously told People that the actress is “in a great place,” feeling “lighter and more at peace” after the breakup.