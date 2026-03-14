Dakota Johnson takes a chill approach after split

Dakota Johnson became relaxed after her split from Chris Martin.

According to sources cited in recent reports, actress Dakota Johnson took a relaxed approach towards dating, post her split from Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, sources said Johnson is not rushing into another long-term relationship and has instead been exploring dating more casually. One source told the publication that the actor is currently “playing the field at the moment”.

The insider added that Johnson had previously hoped the relationship might continue, but now appears to be moving forward. The source further added, “And while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final”.

Johnson has also reportedly been seen spending time with singer Role Model on multiple occasions. According to reports, the two were spotted together several times in December and again in January. However, a source described their connection as “casual”.

Alongside developments in her personal life, Johnson is continuing to work on several upcoming film projects. She is set to appear in an adaptation of the novel Verity by author Colleen Hoover, which is expected to be released in cinemas on October 2.

Johnson and Martin were first linked romantically in 2017 and maintained an on-and-off relationship for several years before reportedly ending their relationship around June 2025. The pair had been together for approximately eight years.

Another insider previously told the outlet in November 2025 that Johnson had begun dating again, gradually following the separation. The source said the actor “has been slowly dating again and she’s happy”.

The same person also described the relationship between Johnson and Martin as having periods of uncertainty during their time together. They said the relationship “was often hot and cold”.