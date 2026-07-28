Dakota Johnson is stepping into the role of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, portraying Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming film Flesh Impact.

On Monday, July 27, luxury automotive brand Genesis announced its partnership with Gyllenhaal on the project, which aims to reimagine Monroe’s life ahead of what would have been the screen legend’s 100th birthday.

Directed by Gyllenhaal, Flesh Impact stars Johnson as Monroe at the height of her fame, while Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn portrays an older version of the actress – offering a glimpse into the life Monroe might have lived had she survived.

“I’ve always been fascinated by Marilyn Monroe,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement. “So, when Genesis first came to me with the idea of a celebratory project for her centennial, I knew I wanted to work together on bringing this story to life.”

She added that the film presents Monroe through “a modern lens” that seeks to reclaim the Hollywood icon’s story.

Monroe rose to international fame in the 1950s and early 1960s with classic films including Some Like It Hot, How to Marry a Millionaire and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. She died in 1962 at the age of 36, with her death officially ruled a probable suicide, though it has remained the subject of speculation for decades.

Alongside Johnson and Burstyn, Flesh Impact also stars Sepideh Moafi and Peter Sarsgaard, Gyllenhaal’s husband.