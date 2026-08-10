Dalbandin airport runway closed for flight operations for one year

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has issued a new directive regarding Dalbandin Airport, stating that Runway 13/31 will remain closed for flight operations for one year, ARY News reported.

The PAA has informed all airports across the country about the runway closure.

Dalbandin Airport and its runway sustained damage during heavy storms and rains last year.

Due to the severe weather, numerous installations—including the runway—were affected.

Earlier, PAA has invited bids for the construction of a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower at Skardu International Airport as part of its ongoing infrastructure development programme.

The authority has also issued electronic tenders for several other development projects at the airport and has called on experienced and financially sound firms to participate in the bidding process.

According to the PAA, eligible contractors are invited to submit their proposals for the new projects in accordance with the prescribed procurement procedures.

The development plan includes the construction of a modern Air Traffic Control Tower and a new fire station at Skardu International Airport.

Additional supporting infrastructure and related facilities will also be developed under the project to enhance the airport’s operational capacity and safety standards.

Earlier in 2025, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced the resumption of direct flights from Dubai to Skardu.

“To mark the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the PIA office in Dubai, attended by H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General. The event also welcomed members of a foreign tourist group traveling on the inaugural flight, underscoring the growing interest in Pakistan’s scenic northern areas,” a press statement issued here read.

Regional Manager Sarmad Aizaz and his team hosted the event, celebrating this significant step toward boosting tourism and strengthening people-to-people ties between the UAE and Pakistan.