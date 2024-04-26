Damaged sea cables cause internet disruption across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Internet users face a major setback as the fiber optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe damaged from several points, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the fiber optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe damaged near Indonesia from several areas, affecting the access to the internet in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Sources close to the development reported a total five cuts on the fiber optic submarine cable, severely impacted the internet services, particularly routed from the eastern direction.

Meanwhile, the repair work is anticipated to take about a month to restore the fiber optic cable to full functionality.

However, both PTCL and Transworld are experiencing disruptions in eastbound traffic.

With internet traffic from the east accounting for less than 10 percent, Pakistani users have reported difficulties in accessing the internet, particularly during evening hours.

To mitigate the impact, PTCL has shifted internet traffic from the eastern direction to alternative channels. However, users are still likely to experience challenges until the fiber optic cable is fully repaired.